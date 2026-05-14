Marlies storm back to take Game 1 from Monsters

Toronto scored five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 road victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the teams’ North Division finals series at Rocket Arena on Thursday evening.

The Monsters host Game 2 on Saturday looking to square the best-of-five series before heading to Toronto for Games 3 and 4.

With the Marlies trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Easton Cowan started the comeback with a power-play goal at the 17:52 mark. Marshall Rifai then tied the game with 6.3 seconds left before intermission, and Alex Nylander gave Toronto its first lead 2:15 into the third period.

Ryan Tverberg added his third goal of the postseason and Artur Akhtyamov (5-2) finished with 32 saves to help Toronto to the win. Bo Groulx recorded an empty-net goal late to go along with two assists.

Hudson Fasching and Hunter McKown scored for the Monsters.

(Toronto leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Toronto 5, CLEVELAND 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 20 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 22 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 24 – Toronto at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern