Marlies strike late to take down Penguins in Game 1

Michael Pezzetta scored the go-ahead goal with 1:36 remaining in regulation to lift the visiting Toronto Marlies to a 4-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Marlies take their 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Friday evening (7:05 ET, ).

Pezzetta wristed a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that beat Sergei Murashov and sent the Marlies to their third consecutive win. Easton Cowan, William Villeneuve and Logan Shaw also scored for Toronto, Henry Thrun notched two assists and Artur Akhtyamov (8-4) made 34 saves, allowing two goals or fewer for the ninth time in his 12 playoff starts.

Alexander Alexeyev and Rutger McGroarty scored for the Penguins, who dropped to 3-3 on home ice this postseason. Murashov (6-4) finished with 12 saves on 15 shots as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Toronto, 36-16.

The Marlies allowed the game’s first goal for the 10th time in 14 playoff contests, but earned their fifth come-from-behind victory of the postseason.

(Toronto leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto 4, W-B/SCRANTON 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern