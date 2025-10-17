Mayhew returns to Wild

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Gerry Mayhew to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Mayhew returns to Iowa, where he is the Wild’s all-time leader with 97 goals and ranks third with 178 points. He won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player in 2019-20, when he recorded 39 goals and 61 points in 49 contests.

In 445 career AHL games with Iowa (2017-21), Lehigh Valley (2021-22), Charlotte (2022-24) and Rockford (2024-25), Mayhew has totaled 163 goals and 147 assists for 310 points. He has also recorded 13 goals and four assists in 26 Calder Cup Playoff games, and appeared in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Undrafted out of Ferris State University, Mayhew made his pro debut with Iowa with Mar. 10, 2017, and signed with Minnesota on May 10, 2019. He has skated in 57 career NHL games with the Wild, Flyers and Ducks, totaling 13 goals and two assists.