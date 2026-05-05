McGroarty’s OT winner gives Penguins 2-1 series lead

Rutger McGroarty scored on a redirection 5:02 into overtime to give the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a 4-3 win and a 2-1 series lead over Hershey on Tuesday night.

The Bears will try to keep their season alive when they host Game 4 on Thursday.

McGroarty got his stick on a Sebastian Aho wrister from the left point and deflected it past Clay Stevenson for his first career playoff goal.

Avery Hayes forced OT with 2:53 left in regulation, tying the game at 3-3 with his second goal of the postseason. Phil Kemp and Mikhail Ilyin (his first AHL goal) also scored for the Penguins, and Tristan Broz registered three assists.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Bogdan Trineyev and Brett Leason scored for the Bears.

(Wilkes-Barre/Scranton leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 30 – W-B/SCRANTON 4, Hershey 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 2 – Hershey 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – W-B/Scranton 4, HERSHEY 3 (OT)

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern