McKenzie reaches 500-point milestone

With the first of his two assists in a 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday evening, Texas Stars captain Curtis McKenzie became the 101st player in American Hockey League history to reach 500 career regular-season points.

McKenzie is in his 13th professional season and his ninth with the Stars. He has totaled 202 goals and 299 assists in 709 career AHL games with Texas, Utica and Chicago.

A six-time 20-goal scorer, McKenzie won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding rookie in 2013-14. Last season, he was selected as the winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the local community, and also served as the playing captain for the Western Conference at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

In postseason play, McKenzie has 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points in 104 Calder Cup Playoff games. He has appeared in three Calder Cup Finals (2014, 2018, 2019) – winning a championship with the Stars in 2014 – and is one of 23 players in AHL history to skate in at least 100 postseason contests.

Originally a sixth-round choice by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie has played 99 games in the NHL, all with the Stars, and has registered 10 goals and 13 assists.