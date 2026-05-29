McKenzie returning to Stars for 2026-27

The Texas Stars have re-signed captain Curtis McKenzie to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

McKenzie will return for his 11th season in the Stars organization and 14th season of professional hockey. He skated in all 72 games for Texas during the 2025-26 campaign, totaling 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. He recorded his 500th career AHL point on Mar. 14, 2026, against Bakersfield, becoming the 101st player in league history to reach that milestone.

“Curtis has helped define and shape our team culture through his leadership, competitiveness, and commitment to the community during his 10 seasons in the organization,” said Texas Stars general manager Scott White.

McKenzie ranks second in team history for goals (164), assists (237), points (401) and games played (567), behind only current assistant coach Travis Morin. He has also skated in 99 games in the NHL, all with Dallas.

McKenzie has totaled 206 goals and 304 assists for 510 points in 725 career AHL games with Texas, Utica and Chicago. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding rookie in 2013-14, and in 2024-25 he was selected as the winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the local community. He also served as the playing captain for the Western Conference at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

In postseason play, McKenzie has 35 goals and 42 assists for 77 points in 109 Calder Cup Playoff games. He has appeared in three Calder Cup Finals (2014, 2018, 2019) – winning a championship with the Stars in 2014 – and is one of 23 players in AHL history to skate in at least 100 postseason contests.