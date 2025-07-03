McKenzie returning to Texas for another season

The Texas Stars have signed captain Curtis McKenzie to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

McKenzie will return to Cedar Park for his 13th professional season and his ninth with the Stars after recording 15 goals and 15 assists in 67 games in 2024-25. He added five goals and five assists in 14 postseason games to help Texas reach the Western Conference Finals. McKenzie also served as a playing captain for the Western Conference at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and was selected as the winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the local community.

McKenzie has played 653 AHL games with Texas, Utica and Chicago, recording 195 goals and 286 assists for 481 points. He is a six-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL, and won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding rookie in 2013-14.

In postseason play, McKenzie has 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points in 104 Calder Cup Playoff games. He has appeared in three Calder Cup Finals (2014, 2018, 2019), winning a championship with the Stars in 2014, and is one of 23 players in AHL history to skate in at least 100 postseason contests.

Originally a sixth-round choice by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie has played 99 games in the NHL, all with the Stars, and has registered 10 goals and 13 assists.