‘Mind over matter’ helping Murashov’s development

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov often leaves opposing shooters asking themselves questions.

And at 21 years old, the Pittsburgh prospect is providing plenty of answers in his first full AHL season, while also learning about himself.

Murashov has been near the top of the leaderboard among American Hockey League goaltenders in 2025-26. He is currently 20-6-1 in 28 appearances for the Penguins, ranking third with a 2.13 goals-against average, fourth with a .924 save percentage and tied for third with three shutouts – most recently a 25-save blanking of Bridgeport on Sunday afternoon.

With Murashov and Joel Blomqvist (9-4-3, 2.57, .911) splitting goaltending duties, the Penguins can deliver a one-two challenge to opponents, setting them up to a be a dangerous matchup come playoff time.

Murashov’s quickness and agility are immediately noticeable. Above all, however, is a strong willingness to challenge himself and to learn. It’s a blend of pragmatism, gratitude and eagerness, along with an acknowledgement that while fear exists, it can be managed.

“One of the biggest things in life is to just accept what is given to you,” Murashov explained.

Murashov was not some sure-fire prospect with a fast track to the NHL. Pittsburgh made him a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and he came up through the junior development program of Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, appearing in seven games in the KHL. It would have been easy for him to stay in Yaroslavl, the city where he was born, to continue playing until he felt ready to come over to North America.

Murashov showed some real promise, but lots of young players have promise.

So he took a chance and pushed himself into uncomfortable territory. First came development camp with Pittsburgh in 2024, his first trip to the United States – though he did arrive already possessing an ability to converse in English. It was a chance for the Penguins to see him up-close, but it also provided a 20-year-old Murashov an opportunity to survey what he might be dealing with in North America.

Three weeks later, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with Pittsburgh. It was an opportunity, sure, but one with a significant uphill climb attached to it.

Pittsburgh president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas has long believed in a three-tiered organizational structure that prioritizes development at both the AHL and ECHL levels, going back to his time with the Toronto Marlies and Maple Leafs. With a depth chart that also included Blomqvist, Filip Larsson and Taylor Gauthier, Murashov went to Wheeling in the ECHL to start his rookie season.

Sure enough, opportunities opened up with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Murashov played well enough that he even got a game in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This season, Murashov has clearly taken another giant step forward. After a strong NHL preseason, he was named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Month for October. Soon after, he made his NHL debut, looking quite capable in a 24-save effort against Los Angeles. He remained with Pittsburgh for the 2025 NHL Global Series and earned his first NHL victory – a shutout – against Nashville in a game played in Stockholm, Sweden.

He has barely slowed down. He has helped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a 35-13-3-2 record thus far, good for third place overall in the league standings. And he represented the Penguins at the AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford earlier this month.

Murashov manages to embrace both process and routine while also being able to venture outside of them when a chance to do so presents itself.

“I really like our team – getting to the rink, working with great people, learning from coaches, and focusing on this process,” Murashov elaborated. “But at the same time, we have these moments in the season when you – I wouldn’t say that we switch off our minds, but we kind of just switch the environment and get new emotions, new memories, which is really precious.”

Young-adulthood brings life challenges and change for anyone, hockey player or otherwise. For Murashov, he has had to do it far from home and in a second language while also trying to play himself into the NHL. If one likes to learn, as Murashov surely does, it has brought ample opportunity to learn and to test himself.

So what has he learned about himself?

“That’s a really good question,” Murashov said. “I think, first of all, that I can trust myself and trust that I have inner strength to go over any challenges I have in my life. I would also say that learning this culture, hockey is just a game, and you should have fun playing it.

“I think a lot of different things, actually. Stay grateful for whatever is given to you. Accept reality as it is what it is… I would also acknowledge a lot of really precious people I have met on my way and I’m grateful for them.”

AHL coaches often point out that they have players in front of them for a few hours a day. That means a lot of time away from the rink. Just as with any sphere of life, that time away can be for good or those hours without one’s passion can cause problems. Murashov has used this time to grow. If a player’s off-ice life is stressful or there is homesickness or just a sense of not fitting in, problems on the ice can follow.

Murashov cites his own curiosity and coachability as traits that have helped him succeed.

“That’s a lesson I learned about myself – that I have it inside me,” he said. “Thanks to the Penguins organization and all the coaches. They help a lot with adjusting to make me feel comfortable. But I really stay curious. Even right now, I’m still learning. I’m still scared to go on Amazon and search for what you guys have here.

“But, at the same time, just do new things. Don’t be scared. Overcome your fear and just enjoy it.”