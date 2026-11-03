Rocket’s Mittelstadt named AHL Rookie of the Month for October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Laval Rocket defenseman Luke Mittelstadt has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for October.

In 11 games during October, Mittelstadt recorded five goals and 11 assists for 16 points – the most by any AHL rookie in the opening month of a season since Syracuse’s Derick Brassard tallied 16 points in 12 games in October 2007.

Mittelstadt notched four separate three-point games in October, beginning with his three assists in a 6-1 win over Syracuse on Oct. 3. He scored goals in four consecutive contests from Oct. 10-17, including the overtime winner in a 5-4 decision at Belleville on Oct. 16. Mittelstadt ran his overall scoring streak to seven games when he assisted on the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory over Hamilton on Oct. 23, and he notched his fourth power-play goal of the month on Oct. 29 at Calgary.

In addition to leading the entire AHL in points, Mittelstadt is tied for second overall in assists (11) and is tied for fifth among rookies in plus/minus rating (+5). Twelve of his 16 points have come on the power play, where the Rocket rank first in the league at 29.2 percent (14-for-48), and his work on the penalty kill has helped Laval to a tie for fourth at 88.2 percent efficiency (45-for-51).

A 23-year-old native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Mittelstadt was a seventh-round pick by Montréal in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his pro debut with Laval last spring after completing his senior season at the University of Minnesota. Mittelstadt registered a goal and four assists in nine regular-season games for the Rocket before adding two assists in five appearances during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.