The Cleveland Monsters have acquired defenseman Will MacKinnon from the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations.

A third-year pro, MacKinnon has four assists in 42 games for the Comets this season. He made his AHL debut with the Comets in 2023-24, tallying three goals and three assists in 40 contests.

The native of Plymouth, Mich., has also played 119 games in the ECHL with Reading and Adirondack. He previously spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire.