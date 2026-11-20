The Cleveland Monsters have acquired forward Gerry Mayhew from the Henderson Silver Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Mayhew, who had been acquired by Henderson on Monday in a deal with Iowa, has notched two goals and six assists in 17 AHL games for the Wild this season. He was voted the AHL’s most valuable player in 2019-20 after recording 39 goals and 61 points in 49 games.

In 522 career AHL appearances with Iowa, Rockford, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, Mayhew has 187 goals and 173 assists for 360 points. He has added 13 goals and two assists in 57 NHL games with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Anaheim.