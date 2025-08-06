Monsters add Matteau as assistant coach

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Stefan Matteau an assistant coach for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Matteau begins his coaching career following 12 seasons as a professional player, culminating with 15 games with the Monsters in 2024-25. He skated in 411 career AHL games with Cleveland, Colorado, Chicago, St. John’s and Albany, totaling 76 goals and 93 assists for 169 points.

A first-round pick by the Devils in the 2012 NHL Draft, Matteau played 92 games in the NHL with Columbus, Colorado, Vegas, Montreal and New Jersey, registering six goals and five assists.