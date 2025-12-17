Monsters’ Ahcan leading by example

by Samantha Barlow | AHL On The Beat

Longevity in any league is the dream for most professional athletes. For Cleveland Monsters left wing Roman Ahcan, that hasn’t just been a dream, it’s becoming a reality.

Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin in 2022, Ahcan was given the opportunity to play for the Monsters on a professional tryout contract. Now he is in his fourth full season with the franchise, and the 26-year-old Minnesota native’s impact is felt on and off the ice while his time with the organization has allowed him to become a household name around Northeast Ohio – a fact that he doesn’t take lightly.

“I think with just being here for four years, your name and your face get brought up more and more,” Ahcan said. “It’s my job to have a positive impact on what people think about me.”

Throughout his career, Ahcan has placed an emphasis on maintaining an optimistic mindset and finding time in and out of the season to reset and stay focused. His favorite way to do that? Being out in nature.

“I like to go fishing, hunt, kind of get my mind off things that way… getting out in the wilderness and getting away from the rink for a little bit. I think that’s important. Being a professional is about having that balance.”

Understanding the ins and outs of a system creates opportunities to settle into a rhythm and to find that semblance of balance in life and in sport.

“It’s not guaranteed that you’re going to be able to call a spot home like this,” Ahcan said. “I’m grateful for that opportunity and I think that it’s been nice for me because I know what I’m getting into every single day.”

Being a long-term member of the team also allows Ahcan to be a grounding force for the newer players that enter the franchise each season. To emulate his own rookie experience for incoming players, Ahcan makes efforts to lead by example.

“Show up every day with a good mindset – a positive mindset. Don’t be an energy vampire,” Ahcan said. “Build people up around you. That’s what makes me smile at the end of the day. Knowing I can come in and just give my all and everyone else is going to follow me knowing that’s what I’m going to do every day.”

Ahcan has remained consistent in his time with the organization, allowing himself to quietly make his way into the Monsters franchise record books. Currently at number six all-time in games played with the organization and making his way towards the top 10 all-time in goals scored, Ahcan is in good company with former Monsters players, a few of whom have played a part in his development.

“There’s a lot of good hockey players that have played for this organization,” he said. “It’s an honor to be with some of those guys on the list and a lot of those guys got me to where I am today. I’ve had to work from being a rookie… and finding my way through this league. They did a lot to help me get here.”

Veterans have always been a guiding light for rookies as they enter and develop in a league. Ahcan’s story from rookie to veteran is no different, and he gives a lot of credit to the players that came before him for the impact they had on his personal development.

“You look to the franchise leaders like Trey (Fix-Wolansky). He was already in his second year with the Monsters so he kind of knew the ropes and what goes around,” said Ahcan. “Brett Gallant – he was another guy that kind of took me under his wing. He was a big part of making me feel comfortable and being able to show up every day and compete.”

Now Ahcan hopes to be a similar figure for the younger guys, taking pride in the opportunity to lead by example. In a league that focuses heavily on development and next steps, Ahcan offers a perspective that promotes a present and focused mentality among the group.

“The way I bring myself to the rink every day and I compete… I can show them what it takes to be a long-time player in this league and to be effective,” said Ahcan. “If I can at least do that, it will be good for them to look up to me and see that I’m committed to getting better and making them better, too.”

Ahcan’s introspection and appreciation for his journey has been elemental in making him a well-rounded and effective teammate on and off the ice.

“Get up every day and want to go to the rink and want to have fun and want to get better and want to be a better teammate – that’s what keeps me going. At the end of the year when you look back on it, it’s pretty special to know you gave your all and wherever the chips land, they land.”

Consistency remains the key, even in the face of adversity, and for Ahcan mindset is everything when navigating a 72-game season. Regardless of the numbers in the wins and loss columns, he recognizes the rareness of his career trajectory and brings unmatched energy to the Cleveland Monsters roster every season.

As Monsters fans tune in this season, they’ll want to keep an eye on this steadfast leader as he continues to make an impact on the organization and within Northeast Ohio.