Monsters clinch spot in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Cleveland Monsters clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening thanks to a 6-3 victory over Milwaukee.

Cleveland is heading to the postseason for the third consecutive year, a streak that began with their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024.

The Monsters are one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.