Monsters’ Greaves named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 5, 2025.

During a busy five-game week for Cleveland, Greaves made four starts and turned aside 133 of the 137 shots he faced, good for a 3-0-1 record, a 0.98 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage.

Greaves began the week by stopping 33 shots in a 4-1 win at Milwaukee last Monday evening. He earned his second shutout of the season on Thursday, making 35 saves over 65 minutes in a 1-0 shootout loss to Grand Rapids. Greaves then drew back-to-back starts in Toronto, turning aside 33 shots and allowing only a last-minute 6-on-4 power-play goal in a 3-1 win on Saturday and recording 32 stops in a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

Greaves has a record of 11-5-3 in 20 appearances for the Monsters this season, with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. The 23-year-old native of Cambridge, Ont., is 72-45-14 with a 2.93 GAA, a .906 save percentage and six shutouts in 138 AHL games with Cleveland over four pro seasons, earning a selection to the AHL All-Star Classic in 2024. Greaves signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 20, 2022, and has appeared in 14 career NHL games, including four this season.