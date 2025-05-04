Monsters ground Rocket to extend series

Dylan Gambrell scored twice as Cleveland staved off elimination with a 3-1 win over Laval at Place Bell on Sunday afternoon.

The Rocket still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and will host Game 4 on Tuesday.

Gambrell snapped a scoreless deadlock with 1:55 left in the second period and then added another goal 7:32 into the third before Roman Ahcan, who assisted on both of Gambrell’s goals, scored shorthanded to make it 3-0.

Jet Greaves (3-2) made 18 of his 36 saves in the final period to earn the win in net. When facing elimination over the last two postseasons, Greaves is now 4-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

Laurent Dauphin scored the only goal for the Rocket, breaking up Greaves’ shutout bid with 6:34 remaining.

Cayden Primeau made his return to Laval after being assigned by Montreal on Saturday and stopped 22 shots, taking just his third regulation loss in 26 starts this season.

Attendance at Place Bell was 10,243, the Rocket’s 26th sellout of the season.

(Laval leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland 3, LAVAL 1

*Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern