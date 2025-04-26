Monsters move on after another OT triumph

James Malatesta scored with 55.0 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to send the Cleveland Monsters into the next round with a 4-3 win in Toronto on Saturday.

The Monsters swept the Marlies in two straight games – both requiring OT – and will face the regular-season champion Laval Rocket in the North Division semifinals. That series will begin either Wednesday or Thursday in Cleveland.

After Gavin Brindley forced Toronto into a turnover behind their own net, defenseman Guillaume Richard pinched in to retrieve the loose puck and fed a pass to Malatesta, who snapped a shot from the left-wing circle past Matt Murray for the series-clinching goal.

Denton Mateychuk and Hunter McKown tallied a goal and an assist for the Monsters, who erased a 2-0 deficit to take a lead into the second intermission.

But Robert Mastrosimone beat Jet Greaves on a penalty shot at 4:50 of the third to pull Toronto back level and eventually send the game to overtime.

Zach Solow scored twice for the Marlies and Topi Niemelä recorded two assists.

Greaves (2-0) made 39 saves for Cleveland, and is now an incredible 16-0-0 against Toronto in his career. Murray (0-1) stopped 46 shots for the Marlies.

At 99:05 of playing time, the game was the longest in Monsters franchise history, and the longest for a Cleveland AHL team since the Barons defeated the Springfield Indians after 50:16 of overtime on Apr. 4, 1962.

(Cleveland wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 24 – CLEVELAND 4, Toronto 3 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 26 – Cleveland 4, TORONTO 3 (2OT)