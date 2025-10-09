Monsters sign Butcher

The Cleveland Monsters have signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Butcher returns to the AHL after spending the 2024-25 season in Europe, including 15 games in the KHL and 32 games in Germany. The native of Sun Prairie, Wis., played 103 games in the AHL with Texas, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa between 2022 and 2024, registering 12 goals and 47 assists for 59 points.

A fifth-round pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft, Butcher has played 275 NHL games with New Jersey and Buffalo, totaling 16 goals and 98 assists for 114 points.