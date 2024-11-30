Monsters sign Grimaldi to AHL contract

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Rocco Grimaldi to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Grimaldi, who signed a tryout with Cleveland prior to the start of the season, ranks second in the AHL with 17 assists and 23 points in 15 games for the Monsters. He currently has an 11-game scoring streak, the longest in the league this season.

Grimaldi has played 448 games over parts of nine seasons in the AHL with Cleveland, Chicago, San Diego, Rockford, Milwaukee, San Antonio and Portland, totaling 181 goals and 212 assists for 393 points. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2023-24, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018 and 2024.

Originally a second-round draft choice by Florida in 2011, Grimaldi has recorded 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 points in 203 career NHL games with the Panthers, Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.