Moose forward Lucius announces retirement

Manitoba Moose forward Chaz Lucius has announced his retirement.

Lucius, 21, skated in 54 games with the Moose over the last three seasons. In 2024-25, he had three goals and six assists in 25 contests with the club.

He last skated in a game on Feb. 9.

Lucius announced in a statement that he had been recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Lucius was the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring the medal-clinching goal in overtime against Sweden.