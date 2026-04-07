Moose making return to postseason

The Manitoba Moose clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday evening with a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee.

The Moose will be returning to the postseason after missing out last season. They made the playoffs in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Manitoba is one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.