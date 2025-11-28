More than his last name: Younger Makar carving own path in Colorado

by Carlynn Claypool | AHL On The Beat

Since being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2021, Taylor Makar has been known as “Cale’s younger brother.”

Now, the Colorado Eagles forward is showing the hockey world what he can do.

Makar, whose brother is the two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman for the Avalanche, made his professional debut with the Eagles late in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal in five regular-season games after finishing his college career at the University of Maine.

He spent three years at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst before transferring to Maine looking for a change of pace, resulting in a breakout senior season with 18 goals and 30 points in 38 games.

In the first 16 games of his rookie season with the Eagles, Makar has tallied one goal and three assists, and he has been recalled by the Avalanche twice. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 1 – the highlight of his career to date.

“Getting that opportunity to play with my brother was pretty awesome,” Makar said. “The whole team was really welcoming, which was great.”

Makar’s ability to open up the ice and create opportunities hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, who’ve said they think it’s awesome he’s getting called up at this point in his career.

“He’s a big power forward,” said Eagles captain Jayson Megna. I like the way he skates; he’s not afraid to use his body. He’s a north-south player, and he’s really effective when he gets in on the forecheck, creates a lot of problems for their ‘D’ and scoring chances for our team.”

Makar joined a tight-knit Eagles group, but after training camp and starting the regular season with the team, he’s settled in.

He’s bonded the most with the young players who joined Colorado in the playoffs last year, particularly rookie defensemen Hank Kempf and Connor Kelley. Bonding with the team has given Makar the chance to open up and show more of his personality around the guys.

“He’s a really easy-going kid, he’s kind of a jokester in a sense,” Megna said. “He’s grown that way in the locker room as well, just getting some confidence, getting to know the guys, and it’s been nice to see him open up this year as opposed to coming into a team last year

where everyone (already) was so close.”

Off the ice, Makar described himself as a lighthearted, funny person, and he has quite a few hobbies.

“I love music, love golf, fishing; I’m a big fisherman. Anything on the lake, hanging out, anything like that,” the Calgary native said. “I love rap, country, the oldies; I make a little bit of music just for fun. It started with my cousin a while ago… I don’t do it too much anymore, but it’s still fun.”

While Makar doesn’t plan to pursue music instead of hockey, his teammates have seen him occasionally making music while the team is on the road. Megna said that one day Makar might even get put on aux.

But at the end of the day, Makar hopes people remember him for more than goals or call-ups; he wants to be known as a good teammate who stayed true to himself on and off the ice.

“I’d love to win lots of things,” Makar said, “but overall, just be a great teammate, great person, help grow the game, help grow other peoples’ games as well, and make an impact that way.”