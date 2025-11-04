Penguins’ Murashov named AHL Goaltender of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Sergei Murashov of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Murashov made six starts in October and went 5-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Penguins to their best start to a season in 15 years.

Murashov allowed just 10 goals on 154 shots, beginning with a 23-save effort to backstop Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a 2-1 victory over Hartford on Oct. 11. He made 26 saves in a 4-1 win vs. Lehigh Valley on Oct. 24, and he recorded a 25-save shutout at Charlotte on Oct. 25 en route to winning AHL Player of the Week honors.

Murashov, 21, is currently 5-2-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in seven starts in 2025-26, ranking third in the league in minutes played (415) and tied for second in victories. A fourth-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NHL Draft, Murashov is 17-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 AHL appearances for the Penguins since debuting in October 2024.