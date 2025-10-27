News

Penguins’ Murashov named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 26, 2025.

Murashov made two starts last week and turned aside 51 of the 52 shots he faced, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Murashov made 26 saves in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory over Lehigh Valley, and on Friday he earned his first shutout of the season with 25 stops in a 4-0 win at Charlotte.

Murashov, 21, has recorded five victories with a 1.40 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage over his first five starts in 2025-26, helping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to a perfect 7-0-0-0 record thus far. A fourth-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NHL Draft, Murashov is 17-3-0 with a 2.34 GAA, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 AHL appearances for the Penguins since debuting last October.

