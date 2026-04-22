Murray (42 saves) shuts down Moose in Game 1

Matt Murray made 42 saves and Brady Martin scored his first career professional goal to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win over Manitoba at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

The Admirals can advance to the division semifinals with another victory in Winnipeg on Friday.

Reid Schaefer opened the scoring 9:18 into the contest while the teams were skating four-on-four. Less than three minutes later, Martin – the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, stickhandled through the Moose defense and beat Thomas Milic to make it 2-0. Martin, who played three games with Nashville earlier this year, was making his AHL debut after joining the Admirals from the Soo Greyhounds (OHL).

Kevin Gravel and Cole O’Hara tacked on goals for the Admirals and Murray set a personal season high with his 42 stops. Parker Ford scored the only Manitoba goal early in the third period.

(Milwaukee leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – Milwaukee 4, MANITOBA 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 26 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern