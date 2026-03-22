IceHogs’ Mylymok, Boucher each suspended one game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forwards Connor Mylymok and Dillon Boucher have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game at Chicago on Mar. 21.

Both Mylymok (11th) and Boucher (10th) received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for an accumulation of fighting majors this season. Both players will miss Rockford’s game today (Mar. 22) vs. Grand Rapids.