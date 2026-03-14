News

IceHogs’ Mylymok, Perrott each suspended one game

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok and defenseman Andrew Perrott have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game vs. Chicago on Mar. 13.

Both Mylymok and Perrott received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating their 10th fighting major this season. Both players will miss Rockford’s game tonight (Mar. 14) vs. Iowa.

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