IceHogs’ Mylymok suspended one game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hershey on Feb. 27.

A misconduct for instigating was added to Mylymok’s record under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline); as a result, Mylymok received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.11 for accumulating his third instigating misconduct this season.

He will miss Rockford’s game tonight (Feb. 28) vs. Hershey.