Wolves’ Nadeau named AHL Player of the Month for January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been selected as the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month for January.

Each month, the Fortune Tires “Expect More” AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player’s charity of choice – and $2,500 to the Player of the Year’s charity – highlighting the company’s commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Nadeau collected eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 13 games for the Wolves last month, including a seven-game scoring streak and five multiple-point efforts.

Nadeau scored a power-play goal vs. Texas on Jan. 10 and recorded two assists in a 5-4 win at Milwaukee on Jan. 16 before notching a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Rockford on Jan. 17. He was then key to Chicago’s erasing four-goal deficits on consecutive nights in Cleveland, recording two goals and an assist each in a 6-5 overtime win on Jan. 21 and a 7-6 shootout loss on Jan. 22. Nadeau capped the month by scoring the game-winning goal and adding an assist in a 5-2 road win over league-leading Grand Rapids on Jan. 30.

A first-round choice (30th overall) by Carolina in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Nadeau has recorded 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points and is tied for third in the AHL with a plus-24 rating in 32 games for the Wolves this season. He has also skated in eight games with the Hurricanes, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., earned selections to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2024-25 after he became one of just five players in AHL history to register a 30-goal season before the age of 20, and has been named to participate in next week’s AHL All-Star Classic.