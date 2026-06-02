Ness announces retirement after 15 pro seasons

Hershey Bears captain Aaron Ness has announced his retirement.

Ness ranks 40th all-time – 16th among defensemen – in games played with 818 over parts of 15 seasons in the American Hockey League with Hershey (2015-19, 2022-26), Providence (2021-22), Tucson (2019-20) and Bridgeport (2011-15). He totaled 61 goals and 278 assists for 339 points, was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19 and participated in the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic.

Ness served as a team captain for three seasons, one with Bridgeport and the last two with Hershey. He was also a member of the Bears’ Calder Cup championship teams in 2023 and 2024, and totaled 19 points over 81 career AHL playoff games.

A native of Roseau, Minn., Ness was selected by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft and played 72 games in the NHL with the Islanders, Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes. He also skated for the United States at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.