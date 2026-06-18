Neuchev caps comeback in OT as Wolves stay alive

TORONTO, Ont. (theahl.com) … The Chicago Wolves stayed alive Thursday night, staging a third-period comeback before taking a 4-3 overtime victory against the Toronto Marlies in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals.
Viktor Neuchev scooped up a loose puck and beat Artur Akhtyamov 3:18 into overtime as the Wolves avoided elimination for the fourth time this postseason.
Down 3-1 going into the third period, the Wolves responded twice in a 65-second span to tie the game. Domenick Fensore got the comeback started at the 4:23 mark before Justin Robidas tied the game on a wraparound at 5:28.
The Marlies still hold a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night at Coca-Coliseum (7 ET,, Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio). If necessary, Game 6 would be Sunday at Chicago.
Cayden Primeau (9-8) stopped 33 shots for the Wolves, including 19 in the first period when the Marlies peppered the Chicago net with 21 shots.
Akhtyamov (14-7) had 22 saves for the Marlies.
Chicago struck just 28 seconds into the game on Bradly Nadeau’s seventh goal of the postseason. But Jacob Quillan responded for the Marlies at 4:36 before Luke Haymes poked in his own rebound past Primeau at 9:58.
Toronto upped the lead to 3-1 late in the second period when Ryan Tverberg took a Dakota Mermis stretch pass and beat Primeau at 18:05.
A standing-room-only crowd of 8,401 saw Toronto’s five-game winning streak end.
(Toronto leads series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Fri., June 12 – Toronto 4, CHICAGO 2
Game 2 – Sun., June 14 – Toronto 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)
Game 3 – Tue., June 16 – TORONTO 1, Chicago 0
Game 4 – Thu., June 18 – Chicago 4, TORONTO 3 (OT)
Game 5 – Fri., June 19 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 6 – Sun., June 21 – Toronto at Chicago, 4:00
*Game 7 – Tue., June 23 – Toronto at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
On the American Hockey League beat for two decades, TheAHL.com features writer Patrick Williams also currently covers the league for NHL.com and FloSports and is a regular contributor on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. He was the recipient of the AHL’s James H. Ellery Memorial Award for his outstanding coverage of the league in 2016.
On the American Hockey League beat for two decades, TheAHL.com features writer Patrick Williams also currently covers the league for NHL.com and FloSports and is a regular contributor on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. He was the recipient of the AHL’s James H. Ellery Memorial Award for his outstanding coverage of the league in 2016.