No. 2 overall pick Misa joins Barracuda

The San Jose Sharks have assigned forward Michael Misa to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda on a conditioning loan.

Misa, 18, was the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had one goal and two assists in seven games with the Sharks before suffering an injury on Nov. 5.

Last season, Misa led the Ontario Hockey League with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw. He won the Red Tilson Trophy as the most outstanding player, the Eddie Powers Trophy as the leading scorer and the Bobby Smith Trophy as the top scholastic player in the OHL.

Misa was the OHL’s rookie of the year in 2022-23, and helped Saginaw to a Memorial Cup championship in 2023-24. He totaled 113 goals and 152 assists for 265 points in 177 career junior contests.