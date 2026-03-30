Admirals’ Oesterle named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Jordan Oesterle has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 29, 2026.

Oesterle scored four goals and added an assist in four games last week, contributing to three dramatic, come-from-behind overtime wins by the Admirals.

On Tuesday evening, Oesterle scored the winning goal as Milwaukee erased four one-goal deficits and took a 5-4 overtime decision in Grand Rapids. On Friday, he notched the tying goal with 4:48 left in regulation before the Admirals went on to a 3-2 OT victory against Henderson, and he assisted on Milwaukee’s lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Silver Knights on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Oesterle scored two third-period goals – including the equalizer with 1:09 remaining – as the Admirals rallied for a 3-2 overtime win at Chicago.

With 20 points in his last 19 games, Oesterle is now tied for first in goals (14) and ranks sixth in points (42) among AHL defensemen this season, and is the only Milwaukee skater to appear in all 63 of the team’s games. He has established career highs in goals, assists and points, and now has 39 goals and 113 assists for 152 points in 259 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Providence, Calgary, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City. The 12th-year pro from Dearborn Heights, Mich., has skated in 408 contests in the National Hockey League with Edmonton, Chicago, Arizona, Detroit, Calgary, Boston and Nashville, recording 23 goals and 73 assists for 96 points.