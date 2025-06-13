AHL names officials for Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has named the 10 on-ice officials selected to work the 2025 Calder Cup Finals.
The series gets underway tonight as the Charlotte Checkers host the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 1 at Bojangles Coliseum (7 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio).
REFEREES:
Beau Halkidis (London, Ont.) – 2nd Calder Cup Finals
Graedy Hamilton (Duncan, B.C.) – 1st Finals
Stephen Hiff (Cambridge, Ont.) – 1st Finals
Morgan MacPhee (Elmira, Ont.) – 3rd Finals
Jordan Samuels-Thomas (West Hartford, Conn.) – 2nd Finals
LINESPEOPLE:
Dylan Blujus (Buffalo, N.Y.) – 1st Calder Cup Finals
Jeremy Faucher (Cowansville, Que.) – 1st Finals
Ryan Jackson (Montreal, Que.) – 3rd Finals
Anthony Lapointe (Verdun, Que.) – 1st Finals
Shawn Oliver (Ottawa, Ont.) – 1st Finals