Oilers acquire Ingram from Mammoth

by AHL PR
Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.

Ingram will report to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Ingram was 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage in 22 appearances with Utah last season. He has played 102 games in the NHL with Utah, Arizona and Nashville, posting a record of 39-44-15 with a 3.14 GAA, a .902 save percentage and seven shutouts. Ingram played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and 2020, and was voted a Second Team All-Star for the 2019-20 season.

Originally a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram has made 150 appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, Milwaukee, Chicago and Tucson, going 87-43-15 with a 2.40 GAA, a .919 save percentage and 17 shutouts.

In 2023-24, Ingram was awarded the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

