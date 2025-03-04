Oilers acquire Jones from Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones and the rights to forward Petr Hauser (via New Jersey) from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Jones has spent most of this season with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, recording 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 38 games. He has also appeared in seven NHL games with Boston.

A seventh-year pro, Jones has compiled 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points in 89 career AHL games with Providence and San Diego. Jones was selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and has 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points in 265 career NHL games with the Ducks and Bruins.

Wanner is his second pro season after being selected by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season after notching seven goals and 10 assists in 68 games as a rookie in 2023-24.