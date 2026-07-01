News

Oilers acquire Levi from Sabres

by AHL PR
Photo: Micheline Veluvolu

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Devon Levi and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Levi had 52 appearances with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2025-26, leading the league with 3,029 minutes played. He posted a record of 23-20-9 with a 2.83 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts.

In 120 games over three seasons with the Amerks, Levi has gone 64-39-17 with a 2.52 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 10 shutouts. He was selected to play in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2025.

Originally selected by Florida in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi has gone 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 NHL appearances for the Sabres.

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