Oilers acquire Poulin from Pittsburgh

by AHL PR

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Sam Poulin, along with goaltender Tristan Jarry, from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Poulin, 24, leads the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games in 2025-26. He has also appeared in two games with Pittsburgh this season.

The fifth-year pro has appeared in 207 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 64 goals and 71 assists for 135 points. He set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season.

A first-round pick (21st overall) by the Penguins in the 2019 NHL Draft, Poulin has two assists in 15 career NHL contests.

