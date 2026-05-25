Oilers sign Aku Räty

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Aku Räty to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Räty spent 2025-26 with his hometown club Kärpät Oulu in Finland’s Liiga, recording 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points in 51 games.

Originally a fifth-round choice by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft, Räty has played 120 games in the AHL with Tucson and Rockford, where he has tallied 21 goals and 48 assists for 69 points.

The 24-year-old winger has played one NHL game, debuting with the Coyotes on Apr. 17, 2024 against the Oilers.