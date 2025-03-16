Roadrunners’ Onyebuchi suspended three games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game vs. San Jose on Mar. 15.

Onyebuchi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Tucson’s games today (Mar. 16) vs. San Jose and Mar. 22 and Mar. 23 at Colorado.