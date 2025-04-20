Opening schedules set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Springfield at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – Providence at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Springfield at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 23 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 25 – W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 27 – Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern