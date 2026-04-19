Opening schedules set for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P7-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Diego at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

^San Diego designated as “home” team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Henderson Silver Knights vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Jose at Henderson, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

^San Jose designated as “home” team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 23 - Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10:10

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern