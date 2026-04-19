Opening schedules set for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals, presented by FloHockey.
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^Springfield designated as “home” team for last change
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A4-Bridgeport Islanders vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 21 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 7:00
Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 23 - Bridgeport at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A1-Providence Bruins vs. BRI/HER/SPR
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. CLT/BRI/HER
North Division First Round (best-of-3)
N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Rochester Americans
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR/ROC winner
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 4:00
Game 3 - Fri., May 1 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 3:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Central Division First Round (best-of-3)
C4-Manitoba Moose vs. C5-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^Milwaukee designated as “home” team for last change
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. MB-MIL winner
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 28 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 - Sat., May 2 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Texas at Chicago, 4:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P7-San Diego Gulls
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Diego at Colorado, 5:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^San Diego designated as “home” team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P3-Henderson Silver Knights vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Jose at Henderson, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^San Jose designated as “home” team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 23 - Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10:10
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P1-Ontario Reign vs. CV/BAK/SJ/SD
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
COL/HSK/CV/BAK vs. HSK/CV/BAK/SJ
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.
In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.