OT bounce goes Marlies’ way for 2-0 series lead

Michael Pezzetta scored 14:53 into overtime to give the Toronto Marlies a 2-1 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

With the Marlies ahead two games to none, the teams head up to Toronto for the middle three games of the best-of-seven series, with Game 3 set for Monday (7 ET, ).

On the winning goal, Pezzetta floated a high wrister towards the net from the left point. Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov and Marlies forward Marc Johnstone both reached up to try to play the puck, but it hit off Murashov’s blocker and dropped into the net behind him.

For Pezzetta, who also scored the decisive goal late in Game 1, all three of his postseason tallies have been game-winners.

Former Penguin Alex Nylander scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Marlies, and Artur Akhtyamov (9-4) finished with 33 saves in recording his fourth straight win.

Tanner Howe had the lone goal for the Penguins, tying the game with 11:59 left in regulation.

Murashov (6-5) stopped 37 of 39 shots on the night.

(Toronto leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto 4, W-B/SCRANTON 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1 (OT)

Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern