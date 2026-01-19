Ott takes over Thunderbirds

The St. Louis Blues have announced that Steve Ott will assume the role of head coach for the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for the remainder of the season.

Ott replaces Steve Konowalchuk, who has been relieved of his duties.

Current Thunderbirds assistant coach Chad Wiseman will serve as the interim head coach for today’s Thunderbirds game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Ott will join the team later this week.

Ott, 42, has nine seasons behind the Blues’ bench after first joining the staff as an assistant in the summer of 2017. During his tenure, the Summerside, PEI, native has helped the Blues compile a 350-244-74 regular-season record (.588 points percentage) and four postseason appearances, including a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Ott joined the Blues after retiring in 2017 following a 15-year pro playing career which included 848 games in the NHL and 110 more in the AHL.

The Thunderbirds are currently eighth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 13-18-4-2 (32 points).