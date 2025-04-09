Out since 2022, Landeskog joins Eagles for conditioning stint

The Colorado Avalanche have loaned forward Gabriel Landeskog to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles for a conditioning assignment.

Landeskog, 32, has not played since June 26, 2022, when he captained the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup championship. He has missed nearly three full seasons following several knee procedures, including cartilage transplant surgery in 2023.

The second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has collected 248 goals and 323 assists for 571 points in 738 career NHL games. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s outstanding rookie in 2011-12, and won an Olympic silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi.