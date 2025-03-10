P-Bruins acquire Gaudet from Monsters

The Providence Bruins have acquired center Jake Gaudet on loan from the Cleveland Monsters. In exchange, the Boston Bruins have reassigned defenseman Drew Bavaro to Cleveland.

Gaudet has recorded one goal and five assists in 41 games with Cleveland this season, his fifth pro campaign. In 158 career regular-season AHL games, all with the Monsters, he has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.

Gaudet added three goals and two assists in 12 postseason games as Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024.

Bavaro has skated in 20 games with Providence this season, tallying three assists. The rookie from Sarasota, Fla., played four seasons collegiately at Bentley University (2020-22) and Notre Dame (2022-24) before turning pro with the P-Bruins last spring.

Bavaro signed as a free agent with Boston on Mar. 13, 2024.