Pacific Division takes 2026 All-Star Challenge crown

ROCKFORD, Ill. … Colorado Eagles captain Jayson Megna scored four goals and assisted on three others as the Pacific Division captured the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge at a sold-out BMO Center on Wednesday night.

It was the third win in four years for the Pacific Division, which defeated the Central Division by a 3-1 score in the championship game.

Megna, the captain of the Western Conference All-Star side, scored three goals in a 4-1 win over the North Division in their opening match, and added a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over the Atlantic Division. He was named the BMO Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Challenge.

Needing to win by four goals in their finale to advance out of the round-robin portion of the night, the Central squad pulled out a 4-0 victory over the Pacific team to set up a rematch in the championship game.

Abbotsford’s Ben Berard had two goals and three assists and Henderson’s Tanner Laczynski added one goal and three assists for the Pacific Division. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Tristan Broz notched three goals and two assists to lead the Atlantic Division offense, and Texas’ Cameron Hughes scored three times for the Central while hometown Rockford IceHogs skaters Nick Lardis and Brett Seney chipped in three points each.

Belleville’s Arthur Kaliyev, the AHL’s leader with 29 goals so far this season, scored twice for the North Division.

Colorado’s Isak Posch led all goaltenders with 12 saves on 13 shots over the evening.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge featured 18 former first- or second-round NHL draft picks, and 28 players who have skated in the National Hockey League already this season.

The road to the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs continues when the American Hockey League’s historic 90th-anniversary season resumes on Friday.

2026 AHL All-Star Challenge Results

Game 1 – Central Division 1, Atlantic Division 1 (SO)

Game 2 – Pacific Division 4, North Division 1

Game 3 – Pacific Division 3, Atlantic Division 2

Game 4 – North Division 3, Central Division 2

Game 5 – Atlantic Division 4, North Division 0

Game 6 – Central Division 4, Pacific Division 0

Championship – Pacific Division 3, Central Division 1