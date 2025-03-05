Panthers ink Puljujärvi for remainder of season

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Jesse Puljujärvi on a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Puljujärvi joined Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, on a tryout on Feb. 10 and has recorded three assists in seven games with the Checkers. He also recorded one goal and two assists in four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier this season.

The 26-year-old native of Älvkarleby, Sweden, began the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, tallying three goals and six assists in 26 NHL games.

Puljujärvi was a first-round pick (fourth overall) by Edmonton in the 2016 NHL Draft and has appeared in 382 career games in the NHL with the Oilers, Hurricanes and Penguins, totaling 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points.

In 77 career AHL games with Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bakersfield, Puljujärvi has registered 20 goals and 32 assists for 52 points.