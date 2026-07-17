Papaioannou named head coach of Canucks

Ryan Papaioannou has been hired as the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks.

Papaioannou replaces Manny Malhotra, who was named head coach in Vancouver on June 2.

Papaioannou, 42, completed his first season coaching in the professional ranks in 2025-26, leading the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers to a division title and a trip to the conference finals.

Before joining Wheeling, Papaioannou served as head coach and general manager of the Junior “A” Brooks Bandits for 16 seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the British Columbia Hockey League. Under his leadership, the Bandits won eight league championships and four national championships. The Calgary native posted a record of 907-217-48 with Brooks, earning at least 50 wins in a season six times, and was named coach of the year on three occasions.