Parent named interim head coach of Comets

The New Jersey Devils have relieved Kevin Dineen of his duties as head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, and named assistant coach Ryan Parent as the Comets’ interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, New Jersey has added Eric Weinrich as an interim assistant coach with the Comets, joining existing assistant David Cunniff and goaltending coach Brian Eklund. Weinrich had been serving as a player development coach in the Devils organization.

The Comets are 0-8-0-1 so far this season.

“In his seven years with our AHL affiliate, Ryan Parent has established a track record of transparently communicating with young players and teaching good habits, while drawing on his own playing experiences,” said Comets general manager Dan MacKinnon. “Those characteristics will serve him well in this new role where he will need to develop, lead, and relate to players at all different stages of their pro hockey careers.”

Parent, 37, was hired as an assistant with the Binghamton Devils, then New Jersey’s AHL affiliate, on Aug. 23, 2018. The native of Prince Albert, Sask., was a first-round draft pick by the Nashville Predators (18th overall) in 2005 and played 106 games as a defenseman in the NHL with Vancouver and Philadelphia, notching one goal and six assists. He also played in 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Parent skated in 251 games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Manitoba, Chicago, Norfolk, St. John’s and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling four goals and 24 assists. He also appeared in 31 postseason games in the AHL, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2006.

Parent was part of the gold medal winning Team Canada at the 2006 and 2007 IIHF World Junior Championships.